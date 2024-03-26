ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Guwahati transfers tech for first anti-swine fever vaccine

March 26, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The recombinant vector vaccine has been designed specifically for combating the classical swine fever virus in pigs and wild boars

The Hindu Bureau

The vaccine work was started in 2018-2019 through collaborative efforts between researchers from IIT-G’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering and the Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: iitg.ac.in

GUWAHATI The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has transferred a first-of-its-kind vaccine technology to BioMed Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturing company specialising in vaccines.

This technology entails a recombinant vector vaccine designed specifically for combating the classical swine fever virus in pigs and wild boars, filling a significant gap in India’s vaccine landscape. This vaccine harnesses a reverse genetic platform pioneered and refined at IIT-G, a statement from the institute said on March 26.

A highly contagious disease among pigs, swine fever poses a severe threat with a very high mortality rate, although it does not affect humans. In India, instances of this disease have been frequently observed in the northeastern States, as well as in Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.

The vaccine work was started in 2018-2019 through collaborative efforts between researchers from IIT-G’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering and the Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati. Their research findings were published in two journals – Process Biochemistry and Archives of Virology.

“Swine fever poses a threat to India’s pig industry as no vaccine is currently available. Transferring the vaccine technology to one of the leaders in the veterinary vaccine sector marks a remarkable achievement,” an IIT-G spokesperson said.

