IIT-Guwahati suspends student accused of rape

05 April 2021 16:28 IST

Four co-accused in the sexual assault on a female student have been isolated from each other on campus, the institute said.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has suspended a student accused of sexually assaulting a feamle student on campus.

Four other students allegedly involved in the case have been isolated from each other on campus for police as well as internal investigations, the institute’s administration said on Monday.

Insisting that the institute has been cooperating with the police in the investigation, the IIT-G said in a statement: “Prima facie, it has been found that the student [name withheld] has committed an act that has been considered a serious criminal offence by the judiciary leading to his arrest on April 3 by the North Guwahati police.”

The student was thus suspended with immediate effect from April 4, as recommended by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, while the four co-accused have been “retained on campus” for investigations, the IIT-G authorities said.

“These acts are a serious violation of the disciplinary rules of the institute, compromising the safety and security of students, hostel boarders and residents of the campus and disruptive to the institute environment,” the IIT-G statement said.

“The institute condemns such heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. The Institute is also putting in place enhanced safety and security measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” it added.

The IIT-G resented some “unverified reports” that the authorities deliberately took time to take action and had the girl discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital without following the doctors’ advice.

“The institute would like to clarify that the medical report is awaited and only after this, the nature of assault can be confirmed,” the statement said.