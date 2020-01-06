Other States

IIT faculty condemn JNU attack

Demonstrators attend a protest against attacks on the JNU students, outisde the Gate of India in Mumbai on January 6, 2020.

Demonstrators attend a protest against attacks on the JNU students, outisde the Gate of India in Mumbai on January 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The faculty members called the attack as part of a systematic attack on all institutions of the country.

Nearly 141 faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay have condemned the attacks on students and faculty members at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

The faculty members have signed a statement of solidarity in their individual capacities which called Sunday's attack as part of a systematic attack on all institutions of the country.

“We have watched with dismay the failure of universities and other academic institutes to protect their members,” the statement read, naming Aligarh Muslim University, Benaras Hindu University and Jamia Milia Islamia, where the administration had in fact vocalised its attempt to defend its students.

The faculty members stated that the right of freedom of expression granted by the Constitution provided a right to intellectual engagement and a right to “debate, dissent, and protest democratically and peacefully within academic campuses as well as outside it.”

