IIT Bombay student’s death | Mumbai Police arrest Darshan Solanki’s batchmate

April 09, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Mumbai

In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Darshan Solanki had mentioned that "Arman has killed me", an official said

PTI

File photo of students from different organisations protest against the death of IIT student Darshan Solanki outside IIT Bombay, Powai. The Mumbai Police on April 9 arrested Darshan Solanki’s batchmate from IIT Bombay. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide, an official said on April 9.

IIT-B Dalit student's death | Darshan Solanki's family disputes police version of events, seek FIR based on their complaint

The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.

In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that "Arman has killed me", the official said.

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12 this year.

Ranks of over 37% SC, ST students asked, reveals survey in IIT-Bombay

The Mumbai police's SIT recently received a report from a handwriting expert, which said the handwriting in the purported suicide note recovered from the institute's hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that it was written by him, an official earlier said.

The Maharashtra government had formed the SIT to conduct a probe into Solanki's death.

His family had claimed that he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community and suspected foul play in his death. However, the inquiry committee set up by the IIT-B had ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause of suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

