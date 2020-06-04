IIT Bhubaneswar students oppose conducting of final exams online

BHUBANESWAR:

04 June 2020 09:23 IST

Over 65% of the 240 final year students will not be able to arrange the logistics for the online examination scheduled to be held on June 24, they say

Opposing conduct of their final examination online, the students of IIT Bhubaneswar have urged the authorities to adopt other modes of evaluation to help them obtain their degree in time.

Questioning the online examination method through a third-party solution, the students said on Wednesday that they wanted to graduate by the end of this month so that they could join the companies which had offered them jobs.

In a thread posted on Twitter, the students pointed out that many other IITs had cancelled their examinations and were conducting evaluation by different modes.

The offline examination in August meant for those who failed to appear in the online one would be too late to obtain degree and join jobs, a final year student told The Hindu. Two smart phones, one windows computer and two internet connections for the online examination could not be arranged by a vast majority of students, he added.

The students demanded that the final examination be cancelled and evaluation be done based on assignments and past exam marks.

‘Senate decision’

Reacting to it, the IIT said in a press release that the Senate had decided to conduct the end semester examinations for the outgoing students by online mode to facilitate their timely graduation.

“The decision in favour of holding the examination was taken by the Senate to uphold the rules of the institute and to graduate the students without compromising on the standards of evaluation,” it said.

Two alternative examinations were scheduled, one from June 24 and another during the end of July or first week of August, to facilitate students facing logistics issues to take any one of the examinations. If thecoronavirus pandemic situation improved, a student may also have the option to come to the campus and take the second examination, the Institute said.