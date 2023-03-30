March 30, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - New Delhi/Mumbai

In a fresh development in the case related to the alleged suicide of 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki inside IIT-Bombay (IIT-B), the victim’s family on Wednesday disputed the version of events as presented to them by the Mumbai Police, even as investigators looking into the case said that they were “waiting for a complaint from the family” to lodge a First Information Report (FIR).

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Rameshbhai Solanki, Darshan Solanki’s father, on Wednesday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had asked the family to visit them on March 27.

That afternoon, Mr. Rameshbhai Solanki said the police had shown the family a “pre-typed” complaint copy, the contents of which the family members dispute. Darshan Solanki’s father said that the details in the complaint did not match with the complaint they had submitted a week ago, and insisted that the police treat their initial complaint as the contents for the FIR.

The family had come to Mumbai from Ahmedabad last week to submit a formal complaint for an FIR at the Powai Police Station. The police station took the complaint and sent a copy to the SIT for further action. Mr. Rameshbhai Solanki added that they had also submitted this complaint to the SIT.

On Monday, senior police officials had told The Hindu that they had found a note purportedly written by the victim, blaming one of his classmates for the extreme step he had taken. They had added they were in the process of registering an FIR under Sections related to abetment to suicide and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, on Wednesday, investigators said that they were waiting for a complaint from the family alleging abetment to suicide, even as they continued to investigate the case as a matter involving abetment to suicide.

Rameshbhai Solanki, in Wednesday’s letter, said that they were called by the police on March 16 to examine a note, and asked to identify if the handwriting belonged to Darshan Solanki. While Darshan Solanki’s mother had identified the writing as that of her son’s, Rameshbhai Solanki, his daughter, and his father, did not. The note was written on the back of a printed paper, which appeared to be some kind of a question paper, Rameshbhai Solanki said.

On Wednesday, investigators told The Hindu that they were in the process of writing to the institute, seeking answer sheets or any additional documents that Darshan Solanki might have submitted in the course of his time there so that it could be matched with the handwriting on the note.

According to the police, this material, once received, and the note, will be sent to the State’s Forensic Science Laboratory, for handwriting analysis.

Requesting the Maharashtra Government to get the FIR registered based on their initial complaint, which held IIT-B responsible for their son’s death, Darshan Solanki’s family sought urgent intervention in the matter, also alleging that the Powai Police and the SIT had refused to register an FIR based on Rameshbhai Solanki’s March 16 complaint multiple times.

