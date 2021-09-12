Other States

IIM-Udaipur in world rankings for third year

The Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur has featured in the prestigious QS world university rankings for masters in management-2022 for the third consecutive year. The institute has been ranked 151 plus among the programmes from across 33 countries.

The IIM-Udaipur also recorded a rise in performance indicators to 28.7% in 2022 from 27.7% in 2021 rankings. IIM-Udaipur Director Janat Shah said the global ranking was a recognition of the “quality and value-added education” imparted in the institute.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 1:29:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/iim-udaipur-in-world-rankings-for-third-year/article36409711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY