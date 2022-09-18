IIM-Udaipur gets FT masters in management ranking

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Udaipur has featured in the prestigious Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking at the 81st position for its two-year Master in Business Administration (MBA) course. IIM-Udaipur is the second IIM, along with IIM-Bangalore, to appear in the global ranking for the fourth consecutive year since 2019.

The ranking for 2022 has listed four IIMs from India among the top 100 business schools of the world. IIM-Udaipur, established in 2011, is the youngest of all IIMs which have made it to the top 100 rankings. The other institutes were IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Lucknow and IIM-Indore.

IIM-Udaipur Director Ashok Banerjee, who took over the office last month, said on Wednesday that the two key pillars of the institute’s vision-2030 were high-calibre research-focused faculty and the students’ transformation. “Our alumni, who have established a distinctive place for themselves across industrial domains, will be in leadership roles and unique entrepreneurial ventures,” Prof. Banerjee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Financial Times ranking is based on 16 criteria in the categories such as career progression, diversity assessment, international opportunities and programme assessment. Going from ₹13.2 lakh to ₹17.8 lakh, IIM-Udaipur has witnessed a 35% increase in the average salary offered in 2022. The institute has set an ambitious target for its inclusion in the world’s top 100 universities by 2030.

“Our alumni, who have established a distinctive place for themselves across industrial domains, will be in leadership roles and unique entrepreneurial ventures”Prof. Banerjee IIM-Udaipur Director