IIFI to be held as per schedule in November: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) would be held in the state in November this year as per schedule. IFFI is held annually in the coastal state between November 20 and 28.

The state will be hosting IFFI 2020 as per schedule in the last week of November, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday.

The opposition Congress, however, said it is not advisable to host IFFI in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the state government to reconsider its decision.

 

The festival is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals in association with the state government’s Entertainment Society of Goa.

