IFFCO's 4th oxygen plant being set up in Odisha to commence operation by June 15

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Thursday said its fourth oxygen plant being set up at Paradeep (Odisha) will commence operation by June 15 and will provide the free supply to hospitals in the state and adjoining areas.

IFFCO is setting up a total of four oxygen plants in India at the cost of about ₹30 crore. About 610 cubic meters per hour of oxygen will be produced from these four plants.

Two plants being set up in Uttar Pradesh and one plant in Gujarat will commence by May 30.

In a statement, IFFCO said the cooperative has placed an order for setting up a 4th oxygen plant in Paradeep, Odisha.

The capacity of this new oxygen plant would be 150 cubic meters per hour. "The plant will commence by June 15," IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi tweeted separately.

The proposed oxygen plant in Paradeep will generate medical grade oxygen and fill 520 big D-type cylinders daily and 200 medium B-size cylinders on demand supplied to all hospitals free from June 15.

The transposition of these plants requires some time. A dedicated separate team has been also assigned for this project in all the plants. It's an automatic cylinder filling turnkey plant, the cooperative said.

IFFCO said it will fill up at free of cost the oxygen cylinders for hospitals in Odisha and adjoining areas. They need to bring their own cylinders for a refill.

A security deposit will be taken if cylinders taken from IFFCO to avoid hoarding of oxygen, it said, adding that the groundwork for all new oxygen plants has already started.