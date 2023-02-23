If Opposition forms government in 2024, Rahul Gandhi should be PM: Former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad

February 23, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad on February 23 asserted that if the Opposition forms the government in 2024, his party should lead it with Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

Mr. Ahmad, who was a Minister of State in UPA-I and a former general secretary of the party, said technically there may be other parties but there are largely two national parties – the Congress and the BJP. “The Congress has a government in three States, is in an alliance government in seven States and the premier Opposition party in over 10 States,” the senior party leader from Bihar said.

"Every Congress leader and worker wants that Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Ministerial candidate and the Prime Minister, and lead the country," he told PTI at the airport, on his way to Raipur to attend the Congress' plenary session.

“It is natural that if the BJP forms government then its leaders are there but if the Opposition forms the government then the Congress should lead that government and Rahul Gandhi should be the Prime Minister,” Mr. Ahmad said. “This is the wish of the country as also the Congress,” he added.

Mr. Ahmad's remarks come at a time when the focus is on Opposition unity with just over a year to go for the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing an election rally in Dimapur in Nagaland on Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had asserted that a coalition government led by the Congress will form the next government at the Centre in 2024.

"A Congress-led alliance will come to power at the Centre. We are in talks with other parties. The BJP will not get a majority...all other parties together will. We will follow the Constitution and democracy... Let 100 Modis or Shahs come. This is India and the Constitution is very strong," he had said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kharge again spoke about the prospects of the Congress and other Opposition parties stitching an alliance to take on the BJP. Mr. Kharge said the Congress, together with friendly parties, will form the government collectively in 2024.