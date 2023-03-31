‘If only he was allowed to have his tea in peace’: Relatives of deceased in Indore stepwell mishap grieve loss

March 31, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAIPUR

Ram Navami celebrations meant that March 30 was a hectic morning for Jitendra Solanki, 28, a watchman at Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore. In between trips to the market for puja- and havan-related purchases and helping with the arrangements at the temple, he was looking to catch a breath.

Jitendra’s father Ratan Solanki believes that “a proper tea break” could have saved the life of his son, one of the 36 people killed in the stepwell mishap at the temple on Thursday.

‘If only...’

“Jitendra rushed to our house, nearly 100 feet away from the temple, where his mother was ready with his cup of tea. He wanted to go inside and sit for some time while sipping it. However, the temple people called him, and he returned almost immediately, having gulped his beverage down outside in haste. If only he had spent a few more minutes at home as he had planned, he could have been alive,” Mr. Solanki said, speaking over phone from his village in Alirajpur district where Jitendra’s body was cremated.

Mr. Solanki added that, for a while, the family had been wanting Jitendra to switch jobs but the temple management insisted that he stayed back and had also withheld some payment. Jitendra left behind his pregnant wife Geeta Bai and a two month-old son, his father said.

Teen schoolgirl victim

In the vicinity of the temple lived another victim, Mahak, 13, who had spent the past few days shopping for her uniform and other school supplies. Her father Rajesh Bambani recalled that Mahak had been excited to return to school, which was due to reopen next week. “Every day, she would hand me a list of articles from books to stationery and I would return home with that. Unfortunately, she wouldn’t be able to attend school again. I wish to donate the new bag and other supplies to someone in need because now it is of no use to me,” said Mr. Bambani, a businessman who deals in garments.

His wife Madhu was also among the deceased. By the time both their bodies were fished out late at night, all hope was dashed. Madhu, said Mr. Bambani, “held the house together” and was also the primary caregiver to his 75-year-old mother who is “almost bedridden”.

He, too, has a “what if” story. “The havan was always performed in the open area outside the temple but this time they decided to carry it out in a premise that included the stepwell area. We weren’t even aware of the stepwell’s presence and the temple management made no efforts to assess the threat, leaving many like me to grieve,” said Mr. Bambani.

‘Could have been averted’

Like the Solankis and the Bambanis, many others are also struggling to come to terms with the tragedy “that could have been averted”. Many have lost more than one family member. Pictures of the father of two-year-old Hitansh, the youngest victim, sobbing next to his corpse, and his last picture captured at the temple minutes before the tragedy, also went viral. The family lost another member, Hitansh’s aunt Bhumika Khamchandani, but her two minor daughters had managed to escape. According to local reports, the news of their mother’s demise had not been broken to the hospitalised sisters till Friday evening.

Vivek Laad, whose mother Sharda, 84, was the oldest among the victims, said that despite her age, his mother had been a regular visitor to the temple but even he had not been aware that a 50-feet stepwell existed below the temple’s floors.