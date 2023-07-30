HamberMenu
If Manipur issue is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for country: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Opposition delegation of 21 MPs arrived in Manipur on July 29 to assess the ground situation

July 30, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with Opposition MPs briefing the media after meeting Governor of Manipur in front of Governor house in Imphal, Manipur on July 30 2023.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with Opposition MPs briefing the media after meeting Governor of Manipur in front of Governor house in Imphal, Manipur on July 30 2023. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on July 30 asserted that if the Manipur ethnic conflict is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the country.

A delegation of Opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc alliance MPs called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on their observations after visiting the northeastern state.

Addressing reporters outside Raj Bhavan after the meeting, the Congress leader said, "The governor heard our observations and agreed to those. She expressed sorrow over the incidents of violence and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities." Mr. Chowdhury said that the visiting MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament.

"We have requested a discussion on Manipur in Parliament as the situation is deteriorating every day," he said.

The Opposition delegation of 21 MPs arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month ethnic riots in the State.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, they visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.

Besides Mr. Chowdhury and Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation includes TMC's Sushmita Dev, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Kanimozhi, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, N K Premachandran of RSP, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI's P Sandosh Kumar and CPI(M)'s A A Rahim among others.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mainly in the hill districts.

