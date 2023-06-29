ADVERTISEMENT

If caste discrimination continues, conversion will not end: Swami Prasad Maurya

June 29, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Lucknow

SP leader blames “alliance of priests who discriminate” for religious conversions

The Hindu Bureau

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 said that as long as discrimination on the basis of caste continued, there would be no end to religious conversion.

The remark comes soon after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment that a global syndicate was fanning religious conversion in India.

Mr. Maurya said, “There are no international syndicates behind conversion. An alliance of pandits, priests and religious people sitting in temples and humiliating followers on the basis of caste are responsible.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Maurya, a leading non-Yadav, Other Backward Classes (OBC) face of the SP, said if the BJP government really wanted to stop religious conversions, it should remove “fabricated facts” in “so-called religious books” and also remove the corrupt people in temples. “As long as discrimination on the basis of religion and caste continues, conversion will also continue,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US