If caste discrimination continues, conversion will not end: Swami Prasad Maurya

June 29, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 said that as long as discrimination on the basis of caste continued, there would be no end to religious conversion.

The remark comes soon after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment that a global syndicate was fanning religious conversion in India.

Mr. Maurya said, “There are no international syndicates behind conversion. An alliance of pandits, priests and religious people sitting in temples and humiliating followers on the basis of caste are responsible.”

Mr. Maurya, a leading non-Yadav, Other Backward Classes (OBC) face of the SP, said if the BJP government really wanted to stop religious conversions, it should remove “fabricated facts” in “so-called religious books” and also remove the corrupt people in temples. “As long as discrimination on the basis of religion and caste continues, conversion will also continue,” he said.

