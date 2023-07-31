ADVERTISEMENT

If all 3 MVA partners decide, there can be change in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

July 31, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - Mumbai

Mr. Pawar recalled how previous governments helped in the preservation of ancient art and culture, literature and history.

PTI

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said if his party, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) decide, they can usher in a change in Maharashtra. | file photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said if his party, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) decide, they can usher in a change in Maharashtra.

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Mr. Pawar also claimed it was difficult to engage with the present state government.

He was speaking on Sunday at a book launch function where he shared the stage with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

"But it is difficult for us to engage with the present state government. But some solution will come out. If we three (MVA constituents) decide, there can be a change," he asserted.

It was for the first time since July 2, when the NCP split due to the revolt by Ajit Pawar, that leaders of all the three MVA allies shared the stage.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state.

During the book launch event, Sharad Pawar also said the Yeshwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, which he heads, will give ₹50 lakh to Rajawade Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, the group which published the books.

