IED recovered on national highway in Jammu, defused

August 22, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Jammu

An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was defused by security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu city.

“A suspicious object was spotted alongside the highway at Panjrain area of Nagrota in Jammu. The technical examination of object was initiated immediately,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

The traffic was suspended on the highway. The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an improvised explosive device, Mr. Kohli said. The bomb disposal squad destroyed it through a controlled mechanism, he added. An investigation has been ordered. Traffic was restored later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.