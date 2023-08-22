ADVERTISEMENT

IED recovered on national highway in Jammu, defused

August 22, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Jammu

Traffic was suspended till a bomb disposal squad completed its task

PTI

Security personnel stand guard after a suspicious object was found lying along the highway that led to diversion of the traffic on seven kilometres road stretch on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was defused by security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu city.

“A suspicious object was spotted alongside the highway at Panjrain area of Nagrota in Jammu. The technical examination of object was initiated immediately,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

The traffic was suspended on the highway. The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an improvised explosive device, Mr. Kohli said. The bomb disposal squad destroyed it through a controlled mechanism, he added. An investigation has been ordered. Traffic was restored later.

