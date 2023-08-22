IED recovered on national highway in Jammu, defused

August 22, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Jammu

An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was defused by security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu city.

“A suspicious object was spotted alongside the highway at Panjrain area of Nagrota in Jammu. The technical examination of object was initiated immediately,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

The traffic was suspended on the highway. The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an improvised explosive device, Mr. Kohli said. The bomb disposal squad destroyed it through a controlled mechanism, he added. An investigation has been ordered. Traffic was restored later.