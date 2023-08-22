HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IED recovered on national highway in Jammu, defused

Traffic was suspended till a bomb disposal squad completed its task

August 22, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Security personnel stand guard after a suspicious object was found lying along the highway that led to diversion of the traffic on seven kilometres road stretch on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Security personnel stand guard after a suspicious object was found lying along the highway that led to diversion of the traffic on seven kilometres road stretch on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was defused by security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu city.

“A suspicious object was spotted alongside the highway at Panjrain area of Nagrota in Jammu. The technical examination of object was initiated immediately,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

The traffic was suspended on the highway. The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an improvised explosive device, Mr. Kohli said. The bomb disposal squad destroyed it through a controlled mechanism, he added. An investigation has been ordered. Traffic was restored later.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.