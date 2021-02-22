Other States

IED defused near Srinagar

Security forces on Monday morning defused a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police officials said a bomb disposal squad was pressed into the service immediately after the IED was spotted by a road opening party on the Pantha-Chowk-Nowgam road in Srinagar.

“It was defused successfully,” the police said.

The traffic was also halted on the stretch. However, the police said, traffic resumed after the explosives were defused.

The police suspect the IED may have been planted to target the convoys of the security forces.

The incident comes days after Srinagar witnessed a sudden spurt in militancy related incidents.

