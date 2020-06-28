Identity records of 192 teachers in U.P. being verified

The Education Department in Uttar Pradesh is verifying the records of 192 teachers in the State after officials found duplicates of PAN numbers and bank accounts used for drawing salaries.

This comes at a time when the police is investigating the “Anamika Shukla” controversy in the alleged recruitment of “fake teachers” across districts under the aforementioned identity.

Vijay Kiran Anand, Director General of School Education-U.P., has written to the district Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) to check the records of the 192 cases in which identical PAN cards and bank details have been recorded under different teachers.

“When we checked the database of all the teachers whose salaries are being drawn, then in some instances, we found duplicates of the PAN. Now we are verifying whether the data feeding was done correctly or there is actually a problem,” Mr. Anand told The Hindu.

The official clarified that it was not a case of a single PAN number being used in the 192 cases but there were multiple cases of duplicates with different details.

Further action would be taken after the BSAs submitted their reports, he added.

11 in Ballia

One such district where details are being collected is Ballia in east U.P. Eleven cases of duplicate details have been found there, said officials. The district BSA has asked the Block Education Officers (BEO) to direct the 11 teachers to appear in person on Monday with their documents proving educational qualifications, training, caste, residential address proof, Aadhaar card, PAN card and other information like the date of joining work and the school of posting.

BEO of Belhari in Ballia Narendra Kumar said probe would make all things clear but hinted that some of the faulty entries could have been due to the transfers of teachers from one district to another, leading to documentation at both places under the human resources portal of the State. However, this is one possibility, said Mr. Kumar. “The other possibility could be fraud,” he said.