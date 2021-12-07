Identify, book all soldiers involved in Mon massacre: Nagaland union

GUWAHATI

07 December 2021 09:18 IST

Konyak Union writes to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking an independent probe into the December 4-5 incident by a competent agency.

The Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyak Naga community that dominates Nagaland’s Mon district, has demanded the identification and booking of all Army personnel involved in the massacre of 14 civilians at Oting village.

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, the union also said that the action taken against the erring soldiers should be put in the public domain within a month.

The union asked the President to ensure two members from the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) in an independent team under a complete investigation agency for probing the killing of the civilians by the para commandos at Oting village on December 4 and 5.

Seeking execution of law through the judicial system, the Konyak Union said the guilty soldiers must be identified, booked and punished under an applicable civil court. “Action taken against those erring officials for the Oting Yatong massacre must be put in the public domain within 30 days,” it said.

Declaring non-cooperation against the armed forces, the union said all units of the 27 Assam Rifles must vacate the Mon district for failing to provide security to the citizens. It also asked the security forces to stop patrolling in the Konyak region during the seven-day public mourning period from December 6.

The union accused the security forces of defying the ENPO’s declaration of December 18, 2007, forbidding bloodshed in the areas under the jurisdiction of the organisation.

The ENPO areas are inhabited by six Naga communities.

The Konyak Union also demanded the immediate repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the entire north-eastern region.