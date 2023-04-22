HamberMenu
Id celebrated in Kashmir with traditional fervour; no Id prayers at Jamia Masjid

The largest congregational prayers were held at the Hazratbal shrine where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah offered Id prayers

April 22, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
People offer namaz during Id-ul-Fitr celebrations, at Ali Masjid in Srinagar on April 22, 2023.

People offer namaz during Id-ul-Fitr celebrations, at Ali Masjid in Srinagar on April 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Id-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on April 22 with traditional fervour and gaiety as the largest congregation of devotees was witnessed at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal lake.

ALSO READ
PM Modi greets on Id-ul-Fitr; wishes for people's health, well-being

However, authorities did not allow Id prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city, a day after allowing Friday congregational prayers.

Hopes of Id prayers being offered at the 14th-century mosque in the city's Nowhatta area were raised after authorities allowed the Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul Vida prayers.

Devotees offer prayers on Jumu’atul-Wida, the last Friday in the month of Ramzan before Id-ul-Fitr, at Hazratbal Masjid, in Srinagar on April 21, 2023.

Devotees offer prayers on Jumu’atul-Wida, the last Friday in the month of Ramzan before Id-ul-Fitr, at Hazratbal Masjid, in Srinagar on April 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

However, officials directed the Jamia Masjid management to conduct the Id prayers at 7:30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said the prayers could not be held at 7:30 a.m. as people had to come from far-flung areas in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

The Id celebrations went on smoothly elsewhere with men, women and children, dressed in their best, making a beeline to mosques, eidgahs and shrines to offer prayers.

The largest congregational prayers were held at the Hazratbal shrine where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was among the notable persons to offer prayers.

Large congregations for Id prayers were also reported from other district headquarters and towns of the valley.

