Other States

ICMR starts new initiative in northeast

The ICMR- FoodNet initiative is part of the project started by ICMR, in 2020. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI August 04, 2022 22:22 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 22:22 IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (﻿ICMR) has inaugurated Foodborne Pathogen Survey Network (ICMR-FoodNet) in the northeastern States of India. It is the beginning of a unique public health initiative in Northeast, said the Council on Thursday.

This latest initiative is part of the project, started by ICMR, in 2020. The integrated task force coordinates project-based activity campaigns, monitors foodborne enteric disease outbreaks, and conducts intensified systematic laboratory-based surveillance in four North-East Indian states, in collaboration with research and medical institutions and food sectors.

All-inclusive

This project also includes estimation of illness burden, detection of specific pathogens responsible for outbreaks, documenting antimicrobial resistance patterns among enteric bacteria, while additionally acting as an external quality assurance system and maintaining a centralized databank providing reference services, noted the Council.

