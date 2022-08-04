ICMR starts new initiative in northeast

August 04, 2022

This latest initiative is part of the 2020 project

The Indian Council of Medical Research (﻿ICMR) has inaugurated Foodborne Pathogen Survey Network (ICMR-FoodNet) in the northeastern States of India. It is the beginning of a unique public health initiative in Northeast, said the Council on Thursday. This latest initiative is part of the project, started by ICMR, in 2020. The integrated task force coordinates project-based activity campaigns, monitors foodborne enteric disease outbreaks, and conducts intensified systematic laboratory-based surveillance in four North-East Indian states, in collaboration with research and medical institutions and food sectors. Advertisement Advertisement All-inclusive This project also includes estimation of illness burden, detection of specific pathogens responsible for outbreaks, documenting antimicrobial resistance patterns among enteric bacteria, while additionally acting as an external quality assurance system and maintaining a centralized databank providing reference services, noted the Council.

