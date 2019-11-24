Ibobi welcomes probe into embezzlement case

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and three-time former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh, who arrived in Imphal on Saturday, said he welcomed the probe into alleged embezzlement of at least ₹332 crore from the Manipur Development Society (MDS).

The CBI conducted a raid at Mr. Ibobi’s house and official residence. The CLP leader said that the guilty ones should be punished and should not be allowed to get away scot-free.

He has maintained that he was merely the chairman of the MDS, “I did not sign a single cheque”.

This is the first time in Manipur that sleuths searched the residences of a former CM and other ranking officials in connection with misappropriation of government money.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ibobi said that most of the regional parties in India have assured the CLP of extending all possible help to the Congress regarding the Naga pact and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The CLP team had gone to Delhi on November 13. Congress president Sonia Gandhi reportedly assured them full cooperation.

Mr. Ibobi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did not even give a minute to the team with the result that Manipur’s viewpoints could not be presented to the central leaders.