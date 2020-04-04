IAS officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Madhya Pradesh Ayushman Bharat Yojana CEO and Managing Director tasked with procuring drugs and equipment for public healthcare institutions in the State tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, said sources in the Health Department.

“It's true that an official of the Health Department has tested positive. However, his fever went away on Friday, but he remains admitted to a hospital” said Pallavi Jain Govil, Principal Secretary, State Public Health & Family Welfare.

An official, requesting anonymity, confirmed to The Hindu the 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, who was the MD of the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited, had contracted the illness.