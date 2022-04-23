IAS officer in Rajasthan held on graft charges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and a State civil service officer on charges of taking bribe from a builder to allow his firm to carry out construction work without any hassle in Alwar district.

The IAS officer, Nannumal Pahadia, was posted as District Collector in Alwar till recently and was transferred to Jaipur. He was held following the arrest of settlement officer-cum-revenue appellate authority Ashok Sankhla and his broker Nitin Sharma while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

ACB Director-General B.L. Soni said here that the three accused were arrested on the complaint of a builder who had alleged that Mr. Sankhla had been demanding a bribe of ₹16 lakh to allow him to do his construction work smoothly. Mr. Pahadia was arrested for his alleged complicity in the bribery case, as the broker was going to his residence to give him the bribe money, he said.

The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and its senior officers are interrogating the three accused. Mr. Sankhla had also allegedly accepted ₹5 lakh earlier as the first instalment of the bribe.