ADVERTISEMENT

IAS officer in Odisha comes under attack of sand mafia

February 04, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was allegedly attacked by sand mafia when he sought to check papers of a sand-laden truck in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday.

The incident took place when Balasore Sub-Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan, a 2020-batch IAS officer, was returning to the district headquarter town of Balasore. Mr. Chavan was sent to assess the value of seized trucks, tractors and earth mover machines which were used for illegal sand mining in Mandarpur and Dahapada areas, officials said.

On his way back, as he stopped a sand-laden truck, the enraged operators of the truck allegedly started attacking the officer and his driver on Fuladi bridge, on the outskirts of Balasore. The official vehicle was also damaged. Mr. Chouhan suffered injuries to his head and he was taken to district headquarter hospital for treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sand mining is a very lucrative trade in the State. Officials even face threat to their lives when they set out to stop illegal mining by sand mafia. In the past, the National Green Tribunal had expressed concerns over illegal sand mining and imposed fine on operators in Balasore and neighbouring Mayurbhanj district.

In one of the cases pertaining to sand mining in Odisha, the NGT had suggested that law enforcement agencies should consider booking offenders under stringent sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US