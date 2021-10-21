Other States

Mirage 2000 fighter crashes in Madhya Pradesh

Wreckage of the Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft lies in a field after the crash at Mankabagh village in Bhind district, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent New Delhi 21 October 2021 11:56 IST
Updated: 21 October 2021 20:22 IST

Pilot ejected safely, says IAF

A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF on a training sortie crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Other States
Madhya Pradesh
accident (general)
disaster and accident
Read more...