Mirage 2000 fighter crashes in Madhya Pradesh
Pilot ejected safely, says IAF
A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF on a training sortie crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said.
An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.
