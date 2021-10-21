Mirage 2000 fighter crashes in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi

21 October 2021 11:56 IST

Pilot ejected safely, says IAF

A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF on a training sortie crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

