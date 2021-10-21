IAF plane crashes at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh; pilot ejects safely

The pilot ejected safely before the Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district.

A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a training sortie crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF added.

The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

The plane caught fire after the crash, he said, adding that the pilot was rescued.

The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)