IAF personnel dies after car plunges into gorge in J&K’s Ramban

April 04, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Banihal/Jammu

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died after his car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the vehicle rolled down into the over 300-feet gorge, the officials said, adding Mr. Bhat was found dead on the spot and his body was later retrieved by rescuers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhat was a resident of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.