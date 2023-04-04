ADVERTISEMENT

IAF personnel dies after car plunges into gorge in J&K’s Ramban

April 04, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Banihal/Jammu

The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir

PTI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died after his car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the vehicle rolled down into the over 300-feet gorge, the officials said, adding Mr. Bhat was found dead on the spot and his body was later retrieved by rescuers.

Mr. Bhat was a resident of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

