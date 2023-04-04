HamberMenu
IAF personnel dies after car plunges into gorge in J&K’s Ramban

The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir

April 04, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Banihal/Jammu

PTI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died after his car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the vehicle rolled down into the over 300-feet gorge, the officials said, adding Mr. Bhat was found dead on the spot and his body was later retrieved by rescuers.

Mr. Bhat was a resident of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

