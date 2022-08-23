IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan

Its crew members are safe

PTI Jaipur
August 23, 2022 15:10 IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter after it made an emergency landing due to a technical snag, at a farm in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, on Aug. 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing on a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made an emergency landing on the farm on Tuesday morning." "The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. Its crew members are safe," he said.

