IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Haryana

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on an expressway in Haryana on Friday after it developed a snag, officials said.
There was no injury to anyone or damage to property, they said.
“A Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindan to Halwara for a routine Air Force task. Approximately 14 NM [nautical mile] out of Hindan, the helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement in Delhi.
“The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery helicopter was launched immediately from Hindan. The helicopter was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindan,” it said.
The helicopter landed 10-12 km from Sonipat.
“The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some technical snag. All police control room vehicles and police personnel were rushed to the spot. Later, IAF engineers repaired the helicopter, and it took off after two hours,” Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sonipat Sandeep Kumar told PTI on the phone.
Mr. Sandeep Kumar said the police reached the spot and stopped the traffic on the stretch where the helicopter landed. “No one was allowed to go near it. The traffic was restored after the helicopter took off,” he said.
