IAF flying officer chased by men in Jodhpur, one arrested

09 March 2020 12:51 IST

A youth has been arrested in connection with the case while a search is on for two of his accomplices.

A flying officer of the Indian Air Force was allegedly chased by some men in a car who passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her, police said on Monday.

The officer, who is posted in the helicopter unit at the Jodhpur Air Force Station and flies MI-17 choppers, had said in her complaint to police that she was chased by some men in a car on Saturday night while she was on her way home, SHO, Ratanada, Zulfikar Ali, said.

The men passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her following which the officer stopped at a shop but this did not deter the men, police said.

“Finally, she entered the premises of an officers’ mess, where she informed officers present and the matter was taken to the police”, police said.

On the basis of the car’s registration number provided by the complainant, the police arrested a youth identified as Dheemaram Bishnoi (21) on Sunday night.

“Two of his accomplices have left for Delhi. We have identified them and have sent teams to arrest them”, said Mr. Ali.