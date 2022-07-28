Two pilots killed in IAF aircraft crash in Barmer

An Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 28, 2022 22:48 IST

Two pilots were killed when a twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft met with an accident near Rajasthan’s Barmer district at around 9:30 pm.

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.

He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.

“At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.