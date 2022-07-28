Two pilots killed in IAF aircraft crash in Barmer

Two pilots killed in IAF aircraft crash in BarmerBarmer July 28, 2022 22:48 IST
Further details are awaited
Two pilots were killed when a twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft met with an accident near Rajasthan’s Barmer district at around 9:30 pm.
"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.
He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.
“At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
Related Topics
Read more...