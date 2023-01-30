Death is acceptable rather than going again with the BJP: Nitish Kumar

January 30, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on January 30 reiterated what he had said in 2014 that he would rather die but not make any alliance with the BJP again.

“ Mar jana Kabul hai, lekin unke (BJP) ke saath jana kabul nahi hai (death is acceptable rather than going again with them (BJP)”, Mr. Kumar said while speaking to media persons in Patna on January 30.

Earlier, amid speculation that Mr. Kumar has been maneuvering to go with the BJP again, the BJP leaders in Bihar on January 29 had categorically announced that their party would not make any alliance with Nitish Kumar in future.

“It has been decided with the consent of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda that there would be no alliance with Nitish Kumar at any cost in future”, BJP’s national general secretary and party’s in-charge of Bihar affairs Vinod Tawde said on January 29 while addressing the concluding session of the two-day State executive meeting in Darbhanga.

Later, senior State party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi too said that there was no question of any pact with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar anymore as he has become a “spent force” now”.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was earlier known close to Mr. Kumar.

A day after when Chief Minister came to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on January 30 and media persons sought to know his reaction over what BJP leaders said on January 29, Mr. Kumar emphatically said “would rather die than to make alliance with them”.

In February 2014 also when Mr. Kumar severed ties with BJP, he said similar things for BJP in the State assembly. “ Mitti mein mil jayenge lekin BJP ke saath nahi jayege (will immerse in soil rather than going with the BJP)”, Mr. Kumar had said while looking at BJP leaders in the State assembly.

“The present-day BJP is a changed BJP and not of those days of Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. It creates a rift in society. Now they want to create a rift between us”, Mr. Kumar said while looking at his Deputy in the cabinet and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

“They (BJP) implicated his father in some cases”, added Mr. Kumar while pointing towards Mr. Yadav making clear he would be with the RJD.

On January 30, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council reminded Mr. Kumar, “earlier too you had similar thing but made an alliance with the BJP in 2017”.

“Who will trust you and your words now?”, asked the BJP leader while, adding, “BJP had given you respect like father and made you the Chief Minister of the State”.

Recently, the parliamentary board chairman of Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U), Upendra Kushwaha said that several top leaders of JD(U) were in touch with BJP. Mr. Kushwaha had also caused huge embarrassment to Mr. Kumar by asking him “to reveal what sort of deal he had struck with the RJD’.