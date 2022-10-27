I will always work for the people, says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said he will always work for the people.

“ Hum to kaam hi karte rehte hain (I always do work) … dekhiye na pichale baar kya ho gaya (look at what happened last time),” Mr. Kumar told reporters, showing his bandaged abdomen. He was responding to charges that he does not work.

Mr. Kumar sustained injuries on October 15 after his steamer collided with the pillar of a bridge on the Ganga in Patna. The Chief Minister was reviewing preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival.

“This is why today I am not sitting on the front seat of the car as I have to use the seat belt and am moving in a vehicle , instead of a steamer,” he said.

“I have been doing this (reviewing preparations) since 2006 but only this time it has happened,” he said, pointing to the wounds on his abdomen and feet.

Mr. Kumar said he had instructed officials to make people aware about safe river banks to offer prayers during the festival “so that people should come there and not to the banks declared unsafe”.

At that time, district officials had denied that the Chief Minister had suffered any injuries in the incident. Along with the Chief Minister, several Ministers, district officials and security personnel were travelling on the steamer as part of his retinue.

After the collision, the steamer got stuck below the bridge and the engine could not be started despite several attempts. The Chief Minister and other officials were later rescued in another steamer.

“The incident took place when the steamer developed some technical snag and hit a pillar of the J.P. Setu. The Chief Minister and others on board were safely shifted to another steamer and they carried on with the inspection,” Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh had said.

Chhath, the biggest festival of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, begins on October 28 and will end on October 31. Hundreds of thousands of devotees perform the festival by offering prayers to the sun.