I was anguished, says Rajasthan Cong. MLA

Barmer

22 May 2021 23:22 IST

‘It is for Dotasra to sort out the issue’

Rajasthan Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary on Saturday said he was “anguished” over some issues and that was why he sent his resignation to the Assembly Speaker.

The MLA, who was among the 19 legislators who had rebelled last year against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot under former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s leadership, is also said to be dissatisfied with the government over the alleged stoppage of the developmental work in his Assembly constituency.

Mr. Choudhary, however, did not elaborate on what caused anguish to him. He said Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra had spoken to him and it is now for him how he sorts out the issue. “I have sent my resignation and now the Speaker has to look into it. The party’s State president talked to me and said it is a family matter... it is for him to sort out the issue,” he said. The Gudhamalani MLA said his priority is fighting COVID-19 in his constituency.

