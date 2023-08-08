I want to leave Rajasthan CM post, but the post is not leaving me, says Ashok Gehlot

August 08, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Jaipur

Recounting an incident when a woman told Ashok Gehlot to continue as Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the Congress leader said that he thinks of leaving the CM’s post, but this post is not leaving him.

While addressing a public event, Mr. Gehlot recalled a conversation with a woman and said, "She told me to continue as Chief Minister of State. I told her, that I respect your feelings, but many times I think that I should leave the Chief Ministerial post, but the Chief Ministerial post is not leaving me."

He further stated that he will accept whatever Congress senior leadership decides, but one should have the courage to say, 'I want to leave the post, but the post is not leaving me'.

"Whatever I say, I say after careful consideration. I accept whatever the High Command decides, but you should have the courage to say I want to leave the post, but the post is not leaving me," he said.

Earlier last month, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the Congress' goal is to return to power in the State, adding that the party will collectively work together to achieve the objective.

Mr. Pilot attended the party meeting on the upcoming Assembly elections at the Congress headquarters. He said that party leaders, MLAs, and all Ministers are working together to ensure victory in the poll-bound State.

"It was a very meaningful, extensive and important discussion. We discussed all the issues. Our organisation, our leaders, our MLAs, and ministers all will work together and as I have always been saying our goal is to form Congress government again in Rajasthan," Mr. Pilot said.

Rajasthan is among the five States that will go to Assembly elections later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The Congress leadership has already held strategy meetings for the other poll-bound States.

