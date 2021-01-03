I trust scientists but not BJP, says Akhilesh

Lucknow

03 January 2021 02:23 IST

Samajwadi Party chief says he won’t take vaccine shot

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he would not take the shot for COVID-19 as he did not trust the “BJP’s vaccine”. However, he later issued a clarification saying that he had faith in the scientists but not in the medical system under the BJP government.

“We will not get the BJP’s political vaccine. The SP government will provide free vaccine,” Mr. Yadav said.

“Mein toh nahi lagwaunga abhi vaccine (I will not get a vaccination shot now),” Mr. Yadav had said here at a press conference.

“Aur woh bhi BJP lagaegi, uska bharosa karunga mein? Arey jao bhai (And that too the BJP will provide us the shots, will I trust them?)”

Mr. Yadav took a dig at the BJP government for imposing restrictions on Opposition parties citing COVID-19 norms. “The government says there is COVID-19 only when Opposition parties organise events,” the SP chief said.

“This government, which was getting rid of COVID-19 through tali and thali (claps and banging plates) and flying helicopters over hospitals, why does it need to make such a big cold chain?” he asked, referring to the government’s plans for immunisation against the virus.