I-T dept searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

March 23, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Income Tax department on March 23 conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Mr. Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.

The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi's Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Some documents have been recovered and certain persons have been questioned, they said.

