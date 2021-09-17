Other States

I-T dept. conducts raids against ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh. File   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a tax evasion investigation, official sources said. The raids were carried out in Mumbai, Nagpur and (Maharashtra) as well as Jaipur in Rajasthan, they said.

The 71-year-old former Minister is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of alleged money laundering and payment of purported kickbacks in the Maharashtra police establishment.

The ED case against Mr. Deshmukh, who was earlier Home Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and others, came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him of “at least ₹100 crore bribe” .

Mr. Deshmukh had said that Mr. Singh made the allegations against him [Mr. Deshmukh] after he [Mr. Singh] was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Mr. Deshmukh has refused to comply with at least five summons sent by the ED for questioning in the case, and has instead suggested that the agency to interact with him over an online link, saying he is a “law abiding citizen”. He resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister in April after the allegations surfaced, following the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV parked near the residence of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani, a case in which suspended Maharashtra policeman Sachin Vaze has been arrested.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Manipur seeks to delay relief plea of detained activist

Won’t make a difference if Priyanka contests Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Giriraj Singh

J&K government must reconsider Order on terminating officials with links to terrorism: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

Girl forced to cover her legs for wearing shorts for exam in Assam

Arpita Ghosh appointed as TMC’s Bengal general secretary

SAD takes out protest march against farm laws in Delhi; Sukhbir, Harsimrat, others detained

Punjab CM demands scrapping of three farm laws

Renowned astrophysicist Thanu Padmanabhan passes away

Need for increase in mineral exploration activities in eastern States, says Centre

I-T Department widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises

10 DCPs paid ₹40 crore to Deshmukh, Parab to reverse transfer order, Waze tells ED

U.P. govt to recover ₹7.86 crore from dismissed social welfare department clerk

Marathwada residents once fought injustice of Nizam, now handling pandemic well: CM Thackeray

Andaman & Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma demands filling up all vacant posts in government schools

Focus should be on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security: IAF chief Bhadauria

Maharashtra govt suspends Anil Deshmukh's ex-personal secretary months after arrest in corruption case

AIMIM workers protest against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Transport Ministry in talks with one foreign firm for Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, says Gadkari

14 workers injured after girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai's BKC

‘15 projects in pipeline to decongest Delhi roads’

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 8:20:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/i-t-dept-conducts-raids-against-ex-maharashtra-minister-anil-deshmukh/article36520856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY