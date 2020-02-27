I-T Department raids premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt. officials, others

New Delhi/Raipur

27 February 2020 18:47 IST

About 25 premises are being raided as part of the action, officials said

The Income Tax department on Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

Those covered under the action include family members of a senior IAS officer in the State.

About 25 premises are being raided as part of the action, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said the premises linked to A.K. Tuteja, Joint Secretary in the State Commerce and Industry Department, retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of the State Vivek Dhand and Raipur Mayor Ezaj Dhebar are being searched.

Mr. Dhand is also the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Locations linked to liquor barons Anwar Dhebar (Mayor Ezaj Dhebar’s brother) and Pappu Bhatia are also being searched, they said.

Senior Congress MLA and the party’s State Chief Mohan Markam said he came to know about the I-T raids at various locations, including his party mayor’s premises and other officials, in Raipur through media.

It is the survey of the I-T and details of it are being taken, he told reporters in the state assembly premises.

State government authorities did not offer any comment.

Officials said the I-T teams are assisted by the CRPF, a central paramilitary force, to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations, the officials added. PTI NES/TKP SMN SMN 02271457