ADVERTISEMENT

I-T concludes search operations at premises of Bengal minister's brother

March 23, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Kolkata

The search operations, which started on Wednesday, lasted for more than 70 hours.

PTI

Security personnel outside the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata | Photo Credit: PTI

Search operations conducted by the Income Tax department at the premises of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, concluded on Saturday, officials said.

The search operations, which started on Wednesday, lasted for more than 70 hours. It took place at various premises of Mr. Biswas across Kolkata.

The I-T department has accused Mr. Biswas, a TMC leader, of tax evasion and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jui Biswas, wife of Swarup Biswas, told reporters that the I-T officials have asked for more documents, which would be duly submitted in the coming days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She also alleged that the search operations were a result of "political vendetta" of the ruling BJP at the Centre against opposition parties.

"The opposition is being targeted by the BJP before the (Lok Sabha) elections. Show me an instance where a single such operation was conducted against their (BJP) partymen," she said.

Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha, dismissing the allegations, said, "All these search operations are being done as per directions of the court. It is not proper to give political colours to these actions by the enforcement agencies."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US