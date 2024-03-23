GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I-T concludes search operations at premises of Bengal minister's brother

The search operations, which started on Wednesday, lasted for more than 70 hours.

March 23, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Security personnel outside the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata

Security personnel outside the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata | Photo Credit: PTI

Search operations conducted by the Income Tax department at the premises of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, concluded on Saturday, officials said.

The search operations, which started on Wednesday, lasted for more than 70 hours. It took place at various premises of Mr. Biswas across Kolkata.

The I-T department has accused Mr. Biswas, a TMC leader, of tax evasion and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jui Biswas, wife of Swarup Biswas, told reporters that the I-T officials have asked for more documents, which would be duly submitted in the coming days.

She also alleged that the search operations were a result of "political vendetta" of the ruling BJP at the Centre against opposition parties.

"The opposition is being targeted by the BJP before the (Lok Sabha) elections. Show me an instance where a single such operation was conducted against their (BJP) partymen," she said.

Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha, dismissing the allegations, said, "All these search operations are being done as per directions of the court. It is not proper to give political colours to these actions by the enforcement agencies."

