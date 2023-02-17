I left Congress because of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s interference: Mukul M. Sangma

TURA

The hopes of the Trinamool Congress to expand its footprint beyond West Bengal rest largely on the shoulders of Mukul M. Sangma, who was Meghalaya’s Chief Minister for almost eight years until 2018. Once the face of Congress in the State, the 57-year-old doctor of medicine kicked up a political storm when he joined the Trinamool in November 2021 along with 11 other Congress legislators. The Trinamool is the main challenger of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the crucial Garo Hills of the State comprising 24 seats. He told The Hindu why he left Congress and how the Trinamool has in less than two years become the main challenger to his former party as well as the ruling National People’s Party and the BJP. Excerpts.

What made you leave Congress?

I was involved with the Congress campaign in the Assam elections but the candidates fielded by Congress were decided by Himanta Biswa Sarma (who had by then joined the BJP and is now the Chief Minister of Assam). The same thing happened in Meghalaya. Why should I be in Congress when he continues to pull the strings? And Congress says it is fighting against the BJP. How can you when you are systematically being weakened? Today, people tell me I did the right thing by choosing Trinamool because it means what it says.

Are the people accepting the Trinamool branded by your rivals as a Bengal party?

You can see the level of acceptance wherever we go. It has been an uphill task to build the party but we have been able to penetrate and our foot soldiers have worked in sync with the collective desire and hunger of the people to ensure there’s a change. The people are fully aware of the ground realities and the scenario that will unfold if the same political parties are given the mandate.

But hasn’t the Trinamool been hit by the defection of MLAs?

You should not go by how many MLAs we have. The unhealthy trend of buying and poaching MLAs and leaders started after the 2018 elections. Trinamool is not the only party affected by it. A few NPP legislators are now candidates of other parties.

Who is your main rival?

All of them. This election is Trinamool versus all others who have always been together but go to the hustings to show their respective identity.

Congress said Trinamool is the ‘C team’ of BJP and NPP said yours is a party of outsiders that will bring in Bangladeshis. What do these attacks indicate?

The attacks mean Trinamool is the only factor, the only party that can stop them and that they are scared. People want a government that is trustworthy and shoulders the responsibility of charting the destiny of the State. Meghalaya today is the victim of misrule and greed of the politicians at the helm of affairs.

Your rivals are critical of the women and youth empowerment cards Trinamool promised.

Every party makes promises during elections. But there is no space for unnecessary and false promises today. We have made 10 pledges including an income guarantee for mothers and creating space for job-seekers. We have promised to provide unemployment allowances to the youth to remind us about the number of people waiting for a job and take necessary action.

What is your take on the Meghalaya government’s inability to check illegal coal mining?

The NPP-led government deliberately delayed the start of the legal mining process because it wants the illegal activities to continue even in defiance of the judiciary. Illegal mining cannot happen without the patronage of the authorities. Coal is a Central subject, not a State subject. So, you cannot expect the BJP to be blind to what has been going on in Meghalaya. As I said, they are all in this together but pretend they don’t know.

Why does Trinamool want to revisit the partial Assam-Meghalaya border pact?

Because this agreement (on March 29, 2022) was not a give-and-take but a transfer of property that belonged to the people of Meghalaya. Our State was created by bringing together the areas under the united Khasi and Jaintia and the Garo Hills autonomous councils. The lands belong to the clans and were notified before Independence. (Chief Minister and NPP head) Conrad Sangma said his government resolved a long-pending issue by striking a deal for six of the 12 disputed sectors along the border. How could you sign the agreement when the land belonged to the people, not you? The agreement is not acceptable to the people. So, how can we accept something that is not acceptable to them cannot be acceptable to us?

The NPP claimed it ensured peace. Did it?

So many instances of violence marked their tenure. Some were related to the demand for implementing the ILP (inner-line permit under a British-era regulation restricting entry and regulating the stay of outsiders). Since ILP is not a State subject, we came up with a viable alternative called the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act when I was the Chief Minister during the pro-ILP movement in 2013-14. The ILP movement was resumed because the NPP supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act when everyone else in the northeast opposed it. Such things happen when you bulldoze a piece of legislation the people do not want. What the NPP and BJP have done does not reflect the sentiments and voice of our people. The Trinamool, which has opposed the CAA, does.