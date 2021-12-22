'I have sisters', Priyanka Gandhi recalls iconic movie dialogue to counter critics in U.P.

The Congress has already announced 40% reservation for women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday recalled the iconic dialogue from Bollywood movie 'Deewar' to counter critics that her party had lost base in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, saying, "Mere Paas Behen Hai" (I have sister).

In a video clip uploaded by the Congress general secretary on her twitter handle, a journalist is seen seeking her response to the rival parties' remarks that the Congress had been speaking about women in its rallies as it had no base left in Uttar Pradesh.

To this, she asks the journalist whether he has heard the dialogue from Deewar in which Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor played brothers.

"Amitabh tells Shashi Kapoor, 'mere paas gaadi hai, mere paas bangla hai, yeh hai, woh hai, toh Shashi Kapoor ne kaha, mere paas maa hai (I have a car, I have a bungalow... so Shashi Kapoor says, I have mother).

"Toh main keh rahin hun, mere paas behen hai (I have sister)," Priyanka said in a apparent reference to women in Uttar Pradesh. "I have sisters ....sisters will bring change in politics. #ladki hoon lad sakti hoon," her tweet in Hindi read.

On Tuesday, Ms. Priyanka had said the prime minister's programme in Prayagraj on women empowerment showed that Mr. Modi had bowed before them and that the unity of the sisters will usher in a revolution.

Priyanka, who is also the Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, had earlier released the party's election manifesto for women titled 'Shakti Vidhan'.