I did not use Adani’s plane to visit Chennai: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday taunted BJP leaders, while responding to their dig at him over his visit to Chennai using a special plane sent by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on his birthday.

Making an indirect attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said that he did not use Gautam Adani’s plane.

The exchange occurred in the ongoing budget session of the Bihar Assembly, where BJP leaders hit out at the government regarding alleged attacks against BIhari labourers in Tamil Nadu.

BJP leaders created a ruckus by entering into the well of the House, where several BJP MLAs banged the reporters’ table. Speaker of the House Awadh Bihari Choudhry instructed the parliamentary affairs Minister to take appropriate action against them.

‘Probe, not cake’

Attacking the deputy CM, leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said,”The Bihar government is not taking enough measures to bring the labourers back to the State. Bihari labourers are being attacked and the deputy Chief Minister has gone to Chennai by a special plane to cut the cake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on his birthday. The government should send an investigative team to Chennai instead of cutting the cake and using a special plane.”

Mr. Yadav then stood up and said, “I did not use the plane of Adani, do you hear me, I did not use the plane of Adani to visit Chennai.”

Ever since U.S.-based Hindenburg Research accused the Adani group of financial fraud, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged several times that the Prime Minister used to travel in Mr. Adani’s aircraft. Mr. Yadav seemed to be referring to the same allegation in the Bihar Assembly on Friday.

Creating hatred

The deputy CM also read out a video message from Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu, stressing that he had denied any such attack on Bihari labourers.

“The BJP leaders are masters in creating hatred among the States. On the one hand, they shout Bharat Mata Ki Jai and on the other hand, they create hatred among the States, as if Tamil Nadu is not a part of India,” Mr. Yadav told the Assembly. “If there would be any such incident, the State government will surely take action. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already given the instruction to the chief secretary and director general police of Bihar to speak to officials of Tamil Nadu. What is the point of creating ruckus in the Assembly then? Why is the Leader of the Opposition so impatient?” he asked.

On March 1, Mr. Yadav went to Chennai along with RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, using a special plane (VT-SSK) sent by Mr. Stalin to take part in his birthday celebrations. The deputy CM then returned to Patna by 11 p.m. the same day.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not present in the House while this verbal war was taking place between Mr. Yadav and the BJP leader of opposition. The CM joined the session later, after Opposition leaders had walked out of the House protesting against his government.

‘Unnecessary attack’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that BJP leaders were unnecessarily raising the issue of Mr. Yadav’s Chennai visit.

“The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin has personally called on Tejashwi ji and he has gone to attend his birthday. The Opposition is unnecessarily correlating his visit with attacks on labourers. Both are different issues and the Opposition wants to create political mileage by correlating it,” Mr. Choudhary asserted.

Meanwhile Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) president Chirag Paswan on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to order a probe into the alleged attack on Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu.

