Hyderpora incident: Family of Ramban youth continue protest for body

Amir Magray buried 100 km away in north Kashmir’s Handwara

The family of Amir Magray, one of the four men killed during the Hyderpora operation in Srinagar on November 15, continued their protest on Monday in Jammu’s Ramban to press for the return of his body.

“My father was commended with a bravery award by the Army for killing a militant. We live under security and the same Army has now accused my brother of being a militant. He is innocent. He had gone to Srinagar to earn his livelihood,” Magray’s brother said.

The fresh protest came a day after the victim’s father, Abdul Lateef Magray, said the police were reluctant to return the body and wanted him to “just see the face of his 22-year-old son”.

Amir, who worked as an office boy, was buried more than 100 km away from his native place in north Kashmir’s Handwara after the Hyderpora operation.

The victim's father, who has rejected the police offer, said, “I will continue to press for the return of the body.”

The police had accused Magray of working as an “overground worker” for a Pakistani militant, Haider, who was killed in the operation along with two other civilians. The bodies of the other civilians were returned to their families in Srinagar last week, after street protests by the families and the political parties.

Regional parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Conference and National Conference, have supported Magray’s father in his demand for a burial of his son at his native place.

“We urge the authorities to return the body of Magray, from Ramban’s Gool, without any delay. It has been proven beyond any doubt that Magray was a civilian. It is huge injustice to his family that they are not even allowed to perform his last rites. When the body of two other civilians killed in Hyderpora were returned, why is the government reluctant to return Magray’s body to his family, asked CPI(M) leader Sham Prasad Kesar.

He said the government must ensure that those involved in the killing of unarmed civilians are brought to book and punished under the law.

The J&K administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.