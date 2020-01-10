Husband arrested for murder of wife and son in Jaipur

Police on Friday claimed to have solved the sensational case of murder of a 30-year-old woman at her Unique Tower residential apartment in Pratap Nagar here earlier this week, after which her two-year-old son was also found dead near the building. The woman's husband is alleged to have conspired for the double murder through a contract killer.

Strained ties

According to the police, Rohit Tiwari — a manger with Indian Oil Corporation — had strained relations with his wife, Shweta, and he wanted to get rid of her and start a new family by marrying someone else. He allegedly hired a contract killer, Saurabh Chaudhary, who happened to be the brother-in-law of his friend, to kill both his wife and son.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said both Rohit and Saurabh had been arrested and the role of Rohit's friend was being probed.

As part of the conspiracy, Rohit allegedly sent Saurabh to his flat on January 7 when he was at his office at Sanganer International Airport, where he was posted as the fuel in-charge.

The contract killer, who gained entry into the house as an acquaintance, allegedly hit Shweta on the head with a pestle and slit her throat with a knife. He allegedly kidnapped her son, Shriyam, and later killed him as well before dumping his body in the bushes near the apartment building.

Mr. Srivastava said Rohit had paid ₹20,000 to Saurabh as advance for the double murder. Saurabh also took Shweta’s mobile phone and put her sim card in a new phone to send ransom messages to Rohit in order to mislead the police.

The couple and their son had shifted from New Delhi to Jaipur one-and-a-half years ago and were staying in Unique Tower's flat on rent.

Shweta's body, lying in a pool of blood, was first noticed by the maid who came to the flat in the evening and found the entrance door open. Based on the crime scene, the police had suspected the involvement of someone close to the family.