Hurriyat will continue to safeguard rights of J&K people, advocate dialogue: Mirwaiz

August 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said his political forum “will continue to safeguard the rights and interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocate dialogue”.

In a statement, the Mirwaiz said he will continue his efforts for good neighbourly relations, peaceful coexistence and brotherhood among communities.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat has condemned the continuous arrest of the Mirwaiz. “Without any written order or any charges, the Mirwaiz is undergoing arbitrary and extrajudicial detention. It’s ironic that the authorities at the highest level deny his detention, while a police and paramilitary contingent remains permanently stationed outside his house disallowing him from leaving it,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Mirwaiz has always advocated and led initiatives “even at personal cost for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict through talks”.

The Hurriyat also warned against executing laws in J&K that disempower local people, engineer demographic change, gag media and seizing resources. It appealed to the Centre to release all Kashmiri political prisoners and others unconditionally, including the Mirwaiz.

